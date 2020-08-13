ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Update

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the May 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABCZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABCAM PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ABCZY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 1,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

