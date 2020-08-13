ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Update

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABCZY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABCAM PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

