Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 166.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 557,064 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,391.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 19,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,518. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

