Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Down 13.6%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)’s share price were down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.23, approximately 6,140,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,109% from the average daily volume of 508,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

