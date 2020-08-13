ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 4,016.7% from the May 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 37,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,800. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.57.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
