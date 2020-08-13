ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 4,016.7% from the May 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 37,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,800. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.