ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 37,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,800. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
