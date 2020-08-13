ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 37,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,800. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

