Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.