Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Absa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AGRPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

