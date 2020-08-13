Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in April

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Absa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.