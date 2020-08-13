ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCYY shares. Citigroup downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 44,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. ACCOR S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

