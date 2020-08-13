ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in June

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,227. ACCOR S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCOR S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

