AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) dropped 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 1,589,737 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,091,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

The firm has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 220,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

