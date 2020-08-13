Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

