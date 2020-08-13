ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

