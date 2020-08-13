ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in March

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.27. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHEXY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

