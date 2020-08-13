Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Down 9.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.47, approximately 1,821,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,188,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Affimed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affimed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affimed by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Affimed by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.