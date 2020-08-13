AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 27th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

