AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGFMF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

AGFMF stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. AGF Management has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

