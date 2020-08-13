AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the January 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGLNF stock remained flat at $$11.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.