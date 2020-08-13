AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 582.6% in June

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.