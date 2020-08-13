AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 9.8%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77, 4,850,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,579,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 5,392.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

