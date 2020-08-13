Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 13.8%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50, 120 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

