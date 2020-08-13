Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,936.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,546,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,922,000 after buying an additional 251,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,559 shares of company stock valued at $14,256,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.97. 10,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,638. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

