All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AASP remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. All-American Sportpark has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
All-American Sportpark Company Profile
