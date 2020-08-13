All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AASP remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. All-American Sportpark has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

