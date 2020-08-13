Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $27.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,508.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,487.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

