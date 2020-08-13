Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,487.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

