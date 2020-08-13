Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86, 537,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 522,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

