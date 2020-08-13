Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307,143 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,064,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,986,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

