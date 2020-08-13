Alps Advisors Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.48. 2,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,349. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $207.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

