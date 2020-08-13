Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $198.13. 333,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

