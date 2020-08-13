Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 12,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

