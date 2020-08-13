Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.72. 303,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

