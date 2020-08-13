Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 196,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,449,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

