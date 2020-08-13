Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 269,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

