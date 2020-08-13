Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 178,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

