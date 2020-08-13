Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 2,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 75,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Altura Energy (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

