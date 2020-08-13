ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,409. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.