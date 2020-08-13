AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target reduced by Zacks Investment Research to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 563,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

