American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.55. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 2,452,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $919.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,231,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $17,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.