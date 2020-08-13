American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.24. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 7,612,326 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.