American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

AEO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 368,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,347 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 658,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

