American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. American Public Education updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $668,835 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

