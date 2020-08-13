American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research raised American Public Education to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 2,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,927. The stock has a market cap of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $668,835 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

