American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 8,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $557.03 million, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.