American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.93. 68,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

