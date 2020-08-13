Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, 1,879,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,173,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.
About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
