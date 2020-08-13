Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, 1,879,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,173,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $6,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 660,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 173,520 shares during the period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

