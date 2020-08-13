Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
CHDN stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.37. 6,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,524. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $175.27.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.