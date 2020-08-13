Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.37. 6,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,524. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $175.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.