Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,792 shares of company stock worth $19,913,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.15. 3,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,396. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

