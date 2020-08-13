Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of RS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,151. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.