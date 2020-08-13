Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

CREE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 26,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,866. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

